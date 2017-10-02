Nissan Leaf Nismo "concept" heading to Tokyo motor show





Nissan Leaf Nismo concept Photo: Steve Fowler Enlarge Photo

When Nissan unveiled the 2018 Nissan Leaf just a few weeks ago, the automaker confirmed a Leaf Nismo is happening, but gave no definite timetable as to when we'd see the sportier electric car. Nissan only said it would come "eventually." Now we know Nissan plans to bring a Leaf Nismo "concept" to the 2017 Tokyo motor show.

We use the word "concept" loosely since the image snapped and posted to Twitter by Auto Express' Steve Fowler looks fairly production ready. Nissan's chief designer Alfonso Albaisa originally let it slip that a Leaf Nismo was on the way. Just what a Leaf Nismo will encompass remains to be seen, however.

And now a better picture of the new Nissan Leaf Nismo concept... pic.twitter.com/EIX2jaYEap — Steve Fowler (@SteveFowler) October 2, 2017

Judging by the photo, it's clear Nissan has applied a similar formula seen on many recent Nismo products. That includes a racier body kit, red accents, larger wheels, and what appears to be a lower ride height. We expect reworked suspension components as well. The bigger question is the Leaf Nismo's power and battery pack.

Nissan rolled out the 2018 Leaf with a 40-kwh battery pack, which provides an estimated 150 miles of range and powers an electric motor that's nearly identical to the outgoing Leaf's. But, Nissan will debut a 60-kwh battery pack option for the 2019 Leaf, which will provide greater range and power. The Leaf Nismo could benefit from the larger battery pack, and likely a new motor, to give it a tad more oomph.

Right now, the 2018 Leaf is rated at 147 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque—respectable, but not exactly "powerful." Whatever improvements Nissan does squeeze from a Leaf Nismo—if there's any additional power at all—will likely remain well within the realm of sustainability. Electric motors have two power ratings: one for a max sustainable output, and one for peak power.

We'll likely have many of the unknowns surrounding the Leaf Nismo answered at the 2017 Tokyo motor show, which begins October 25th. Stay tuned.





