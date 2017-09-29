Rezvani SUV to wear "Tank" name, boast up to 500 horsepower





This past summer, California-based sports car startup Rezvani revealed its plans to tackle another automotive segment: high-performance, luxury SUVs. We've known the SUV will take inspiration from military vehicles, with options including a bullet-resistant package, but now Rezvani has shared more information on the SUV.

Not to deviate too much from its initial announcement of a military-inspired SUV, Rezvani confirmed the SUV will boast the "Tank" name when it's revealed in the near future. Motor1 reports the Rezvani Tank will arrive with two engine options to start: a standard 3.6-liter V-6 producing 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque and an optional 6.4-liter V-8 with 500 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque. A third, more-powerful engine will join the lineup in 2018, per Rezvani. On-demand four-wheel drive will be standard no matter which engine is chosen.

Rezvani Tank SUV teaser Enlarge Photo

Keeping with the military theme, the Tank will boast options such as a thermal camera for night operations and armored body panels.

In its previous announcement, Rezvani described a bullet-resistant package with B6 glass, Kevlar body panels, and a Kevlar fuel tank.

Additionally, we know the SUV will be a body-on-frame vehicle and come with all-terrain tires. The company also says it will have a "world-class suspension system," but gave no details. No details are available about the cabin amenities just yet, either, but the SUV will fit five passengers.

We assume the price will match such incredible capability. Rezvani said more information is coming soon, and for now, customers can place a $1,000 deposit for their own example.

_______________________________________

Follow Motor Authority on Facebook and Twitter.



