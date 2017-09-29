2019 Ford Ranger, Porsche 911 GT2 RS, Dyson making cars: The Week In Reverse

Follow Joel Add to circle



2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS at the Nürburgring Enlarge Photo

We spotted the upcoming 2019 Ford Ranger; Porsche set a new Nürburgring lap record; and Dyson announced plans to make an electric car. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at 'Motor Authority.'

Ford's bringing back the Ranger pickup truck for 2019, and we spotted a prototype undergoing development and testing on public roads.

It was announced this week that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is going to lift the ban on females driving. The lift won't happen until June 2018, though.

Land Rover is reportedly going to make a road-biased luxobarge to compete with the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Now we've heard everything.

Speaking of the S-Class, we spotted the first test mules for the next-generation model.

Porsche destroyed the Nürburgring lap record recently set by Lamborghini. Incredibly, Porsche achieved the record with a rear-wheel-drive car, in this case the 2018 911 GT2 RS.

Vacuum company Dyson announced it plans to make an electric car by 2020.

Aston Martin became the title sponsor of the Red Bull Racing Formula 1 team. There's a chance the British automaker could eventually become the team's power unit supplier.

And finally, Subaru has a sport sedan concept in store for next month’s 2017 Tokyo Motor Show. Though it’s yet to be confirmed, there’s a good chance the concept is a preview of the next-generation WRX.