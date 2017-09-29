BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe, Honda electric sports car, new McLaren F1: Today’s Car News

News
2017 Formula 1 Malaysian Grand Prix preview Racing
3 hours ago
2020 BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-MedienEnlarge Photo
BMW is working on its second sedan smaller than the 3-Series. The automaker has already launched a 1-Series sedan in China. Now it’s working on a more stylish coupe-like version likely to be called a 2-Series Gran Coupe. The good news is this one should be sold worldwide.
Honda will unveil an electric sports car concept at next month’s 2017 Tokyo Motor Show. It’s a follow-up to the deliciously retro Urban EV Concept unveiled at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, and hopefully like the Urban EV the sports car concept is also production-bound.
McLaren is working on a new supercar that will serve as the spiritual successor to the legendary F1. It will be the fastest, most powerful McLaren road car to date, and it will even have a central driver’s seat flanked by a passenger seat on either side—just like the F1.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2020 BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe spy shots
Honda bringing electric sports car concept to 2017 Tokyo Motor Show
First shots emerge of McLaren BP23 development mule
Senators announce bipartisan deal; automakers set to clear major hurdle in self-driving car legislation
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio the fastest SUV around the ‘Ring
Dyson electric car for 2020 draws executives from Aston Martin, Tesla
Former Porsche R&D chief arrested in connection to diesel scandal
Chevy marks 100 years of trucks with new Silverado, Colorado Centennial Editions
China’s Geely completes acquisition of Lotus
2018 Hyundai Accent small sedan debuts at minor auto show
