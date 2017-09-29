BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe, Honda electric sports car, new McLaren F1: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2020 BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

BMW is working on its second sedan smaller than the 3-Series. The automaker has already launched a 1-Series sedan in China. Now it’s working on a more stylish coupe-like version likely to be called a 2-Series Gran Coupe. The good news is this one should be sold worldwide.

Honda will unveil an electric sports car concept at next month’s 2017 Tokyo Motor Show. It’s a follow-up to the deliciously retro Urban EV Concept unveiled at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, and hopefully like the Urban EV the sports car concept is also production-bound.

McLaren is working on a new supercar that will serve as the spiritual successor to the legendary F1. It will be the fastest, most powerful McLaren road car to date, and it will even have a central driver’s seat flanked by a passenger seat on either side—just like the F1.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe spy shots

Honda bringing electric sports car concept to 2017 Tokyo Motor Show

First shots emerge of McLaren BP23 development mule

Senators announce bipartisan deal; automakers set to clear major hurdle in self-driving car legislation

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio the fastest SUV around the ‘Ring

Dyson electric car for 2020 draws executives from Aston Martin, Tesla

Former Porsche R&D chief arrested in connection to diesel scandal

Chevy marks 100 years of trucks with new Silverado, Colorado Centennial Editions

China’s Geely completes acquisition of Lotus

2018 Hyundai Accent small sedan debuts at minor auto show