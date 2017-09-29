Honda bringing electric sports car concept to 2017 Tokyo Motor Show

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teaser for Honda Sports EV Concept debuting at 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Enlarge Photo

Honda’s Urban EV Concept was one of the stars of this month’s 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show.

The Japanese automaker will use its home show next month to introduce a follow-up concept, this time a sports car. It will be called the Honda Sports EV Concept.

Teased on Friday ahead of a world debut at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show, the Sports EV Concept looks to have a striking silhouette and minimalist theme not unlike the Urban EV Concept. Honda says the car will also sport a friendly face.

Being a sports car, we suspect drive will be to the rear wheels only. Honda says the goal was to deliver a sporty electric car capable of a joyous and emotional drive. Interestingly—or perhaps worryingly—Honda says the concept will also feature artificial intelligence technology.

Honda Urban EV Concept Enlarge Photo Honda Urban EV Concept Enlarge Photo Honda Urban EV Concept Enlarge Photo

Honda is committed to adding many more electrified cars to its lineup. Based on its 2030 Vision strategy announced in June, the automaker aims to have two thirds of its cars fitted with some form of electrification by 2030. The focus will be on plug-in hybrid technology but electric and fuel cell cars are also planned.

We know the Urban EV Concept will spawn a small electric car for Europe in 2019. No word yet whether the Sports EV Concept is also destined for production.

We’ll have more details soon as the Tokyo auto show opens its doors on October 25. Honda will also use the show to celebrate 60 years and the 100-million production milestone of its Super Cub motorcycle with a special-edition model.

To follow our coverage on the show, head to our dedicated hub.

