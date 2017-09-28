"Need for Speed Payback" arrives in November with vast, virtual world

Follow Jeff Add to circle



"Forza 7" is here and "Gran Turismo Sport" is imminent. If you're looking for a driving game that focuses a bit less on driving simulator and far more on automotive arcade adventure, then we have the title for you. "Need for Speed Payback" arrives this winter and it's bringing a fresh open world with it. Thankfully, it offers both daytime and nighttime driving.

Why do I mention that? The prior game, "Need for Speed Rivals," was locked in perpetual darkness. "Payback," on the other hand, cycles through a 24-hour schedule. More importantly, though, it involves a ton of cars, heavy modification possibilities, and what looks like tons of fun.

In the trailer above, you'll find wheel-standing muscle cars, dirt-blasting Subarus, and even a modified Defender 110 on the hunt for wrecked barn-find type rides. This game should prove to have a car for everyone, even truck lovers as the aforementioned Land Rover and a wild Chevy pickup both prove.

As the trailer shows, you can buy new cars in this open world, modify the one you have at shops, and find derelicts that you can turn into custom rides all your own. You can also seek out drag races, off-road battles, or even police chases.

If you're not into the more focused racing realms of "Forza" and "Gran Turismo," keep your wallet handy this November. EA Games' "Need for Speed Payback" arrives on the 10th and will be available for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

