2020 BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe spy shots

Sep 29, 2017
2020 BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The Mercedes-Benz CLA will soon have competition from a coupe-like sedan from BMW.

A prototype has been spotted for what’s likely to be a BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe. The car is on track for a debut in 2019, as a 2020 model.

Its development may explain why BMW has been reluctant to sell its 1-Series sedan outside of China: for global markets, a sharper looking 2-Series Gran Coupe makes more sense.

Like the 1-Series, the 2-Series Gran Coupe sits on the BMW Group’s front-wheel-drive UKL platform. Compared to the 1-Series, we can see that the roofline features more a fastback design. The hood also tapers more towards the nose while the rear overhang looks to be slightly longer.

Powertrains should be shared with the 1-Series meaning a range of downsized engines including both 3- and 4-cylinder units. The most powerful will likely be a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 with over 200 horsepower.  Depending on the market, transmission options should include 6-speed manual and 8-speed automatic units.

While BMW cooks up a new 2-Series Gran Coupe to take on the CLA, Mercedes is working on a new A-Class sedan to take on the 1-Series as well as Audi’s A3 in the premium compact sedan segment. We know the A-Class sedan is coming to the United States. It’s not clear yet if the BMW will too.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2020 BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien
