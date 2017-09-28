2018 Nissan Armada goes lux with Platinum Reserve trim

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Nissan on Thursday unveiled the 2018 Armada Platinum Reserve at the 2017 Texas State Fair.

The Platinum Reserve trim is the highest for the Armada and adds a number of features that brings the big SUV closer in spec to its Infiniti QX80 sibling.

The list includes a dark chrome finish for the front grille, door handles, side mirror caps, and standard 20-inch wheels.

There are some custom interior touches too including two-tone leather-appointed seats with unique stitching. Other touches in the cabin include wood trim and a “Platinum Reserve” emblem on the console lid.

Another new feature for 2018 is a video-streaming rearview mirror which Nissan has made standard on the Premium and Premium Reserve trim levels.

All Armadas come with a 5.6-liter V-8 delivering 390 horsepower and 8,500-pound towing capacity.

Pricing for the Armada Platinum Reserve starts at $62,985 for the rear-wheel-drive model. Add four-wheel-drive and you’re looking at a starting price of $65,885. The base Armada starts at $46,795. All prices mentioned include a $1,295 destination charge.