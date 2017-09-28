Audi Formula E racecar, BMW 7-Series spy shots, LS-based V-12: Car News Headlines

News
LS-based V-12Enlarge Photo
Audi will have its own team lining up on the grid for the 2017/2018 season of the Formula E Championship. Formula E reigning world champion Lucas di Grassi will be driving for the Audi team, and this week we saw the car he will be piloting.
BMW looks set to introduce some drastic changes to its 7-Series which has proven quite sluggish in the showroom. Prototypes suggest we’ll be seeing new units for the lights, grille and hood.
An Australian firm has managed to build a V-12 engine using two donor LS1 V-8s. The firm is confident of getting output above 1,000 horsepower—without the use of forced induction or high-octane fuel.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
Audi reveals e-tron FE04 Formula E racecar
2020 BMW 7-Series spy shots
Witness the beauty of the LS-based V-12
Texas Tuxedo: Ram's honors Lone Star State with two new special editions
Passenger Drone the latest to unveil autonomous manned flying vehicle
BMW, Mercedes to offer wireless-charging options for plug-in hybrids next year
Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant coming to BMWs and Minis
Freightliner to test automated "tailgating" technology on US roads
Canada's Anibal shows 920-horsepower supercar based on Porsche 911
How Tesla Model Salters car ownership: a buyer's one-year notes
