What do the buttons on a Formula E steering wheel do?





Formula E race cars feature quite the contraption of a steering wheel. It does much more than simply turn the car left or right. It's a toolkit for engineers.

The steering wheel itself is standard issue for the entire Formula E team roster, which will grow in the coming years, but it is completely configurable. The onboard screen shows crucial data, such as lap times, tire pressure, motor temperature, and more. The screen can provide whatever the team or the driver feels is essential data.

Moving right along to the various dials control regenerative braking maps, lift and coast modes, and torque maps. The torque maps, specifically, feature programming for different qualifying sessions, and, of course, a race mode is present. Engineers program each of these dials before the driver even climbs into the car and the driver can adjust them on the fly.

One of the coolest features is the "mark" button on the steering wheel. While a race driver is on the track, perhaps during a qualifying session or practice, he can press the button to leave a digital blip in the data trail. After the session, engineers can dissect the data and see what may be causing whatever the driver felt was important. It could be something such as a bump in the circuit, or a time when the car loses torque for an unknown reason.

There's much more to the steering wheel and you can take a deeper dive into it in the video above.