Audi Sport reveals RS 4 and RS 5 Carbon Edition cars





Audi Sport unleashed the new RS 4 Avant and RS 5 earlier this year, but it has already returned with special editions for both nameplates.

Appropriately called the Carbon Edition, both cars add a healthy dose of carbon fiber-reinforced polymer (CFRP) as well as a few other special touches. They feature identical upgrades, save for a CFRP roof fitted to the Audi RS 5.

Notably, the cars receive new 5-spoke, 20-inch alloy wheels, an aluminum-finished radiator grille, and matte-titanium "Quattro" logos. Additionally, a CFRP finish is present on the front spoiler (and the rear in RS 5), plus sill extensions, a diffuser insert, and interior inlays along with CFRP door mirror housings. The name doesn't lie; there's a lot of carbon fiber.

Under the hood, a CFRP engine cover for the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6 continues the theme. Power remains the same, however, at 450 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque in both the high-performance RS 5 coupe and RS 4 wagon. But, there is some good news on the performance front, even if more power is absent. The new 5-spoke wheels shave nearly 18 pounds from the cars, thanks to their construction and specific milling process. The RS 5 Carbon Edition is another 6 pounds lighter, thanks to the CFRP roof.

Like the powertrain, the other mechanical bits haven't been changed, which means an 8-speed automatic transmission drives all four wheels via a rear-biased all-wheel-drive system. Drivers will be able to clip of 62 mph in 4.1 seconds should they choose the RS 4, and in 3.9 seconds with the RS 5 coupe. Both the RS 4 and RS 5 Carbon Editions are available to order now in Europe—no word on North American availability for the RS 5 Carbon Edition—for $95,900 and $101,000.