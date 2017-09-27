Forget about a self-driving Lamborghini, says R&D boss

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster, 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Enlarge Photo

Major automakers are in a rush to introduce self-driving technology but Lamborghini, for obvious reasons, wants no part of it.

That’s the word of the brand’s R&D chief, Maurizio Reggiani.

“If you buy a Lamborghini, you buy it to have fun and enjoy the driving,” Reggiani told Digital Trends in a recent interview. “If we’re talking real autonomous driving, I think we will be the last brand to offer it.”

It doesn’t mean we won’t see Lamborghini take advantage of some of the benefits self-driving technology can bring. Porsche’s new InnoDrive automatically adjusts your speed for the road you’re on. We could see Lamborghini using similar technology for a track trainer tool, for example.

Reggiani also revealed to Digital Trends that the company will still incorporate electronic driving aids that rely on self-driving technology. He gave the examples of adaptive cruise control, camera-monitoring systems and lane-keeping systems.

While Lamborghini skips the self-driving technology, it will be offering plenty of connectivity, especially for more luxury-oriented models like the upcoming Urus. Reggiani stressed that any system Lamborghini introduces will have to be unique and suit the customer experience you’d expect from one of the company's cars.