Porsche 911 ‘Ring record, Dyson electric car, Ford Ranger spy shots: Today’s Car News

Porsche’s 911 in GT2 RS guise has set the new production car record for a lap of the Nürburgring. The 700-horsepower speed machine is also the first production car to crack the 6:50 mark. Incredibly, the time was achieved with drive going to the rear wheels only.
You know Dyson for its bagless vacuum cleaners. Soon, though, you may recognize the company for its cars. Dyson founder and chief engineer James Dyson says his company is working on an electric car for launch by 2020.
The new Ford Ranger has been spotted testing again, and we have photos of both the exterior and cabin. The mid-size pickup goes on sale next year and will be offered in Ranger Raptor guise in some markets. Hopefully the United States is one of them.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
