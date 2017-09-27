Porsche 911 ‘Ring record, Dyson electric car, Ford Ranger spy shots: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Porsche’s 911 in GT2 RS guise has set the new production car record for a lap of the Nürburgring. The 700-horsepower speed machine is also the first production car to crack the 6:50 mark. Incredibly, the time was achieved with drive going to the rear wheels only.

You know Dyson for its bagless vacuum cleaners. Soon, though, you may recognize the company for its cars. Dyson founder and chief engineer James Dyson says his company is working on an electric car for launch by 2020.

The new Ford Ranger has been spotted testing again, and we have photos of both the exterior and cabin. The mid-size pickup goes on sale next year and will be offered in Ranger Raptor guise in some markets. Hopefully the United States is one of them.

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS sets record 6:47.3 Nürburgring lap time

Vacuum company Dyson plans electric car by 2020

2019 Ford Ranger spy shots and video

2018 Lexus LS 500 first drive review: an ambitious remake

Saudi Arabia lifts ban on female drivers, finally

Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV has already accumulated 25,000 orders

Ford and Lyft partner on self-driving cars

2018 Toyota Camry aces IIHS tests, awarded Top Safety Pick+

2018 Kia Stinger starts at $32,795; sport sedan tops out at $51K

48-volt mild hybrids heading toward ubiquity in Europe as diesel declines