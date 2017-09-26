BMW takes to Mars for virtual 2018 X3 test drive

Sep 26, 2017

BMW believes the technology found in the 2018 X3 is out of this world. The German luxury brand has published a 360-degree video on YouTube for viewers to explore Mars with the 2018 X3 as a rover. In the future, BMW is apparently the official vehicle of Mars.

Aside from the fact this particular 2018 BMW X3 wouldn't even be operable on the planet—the X3 M40i runs on a gasoline-powered turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 engine and oxygen isn't exactly abundant on the Red Planet—it's a neat piece of content for viewers and fans alike to explore the new SUV (and search for little green men). Through the Mars "mission," a voiceover calls out the advanced features found in the 2018 X3, such as its semi-autonomous driving system, Lane Change Assistant, and Crossroads Warning. Each feature stars in the video for a period of time.

Viewers can drag the screen around to explore the rocky, red planet at their desire, and also check out the cabin and exterior of the X3 M40i. The video is pre-recorded, which means interactions stop at being able to explore the car. It is somewhat entertaining to take in the vastly different landscape, however. But, does that detract from viewers focusing on the X3? After all, that's clearly the intention here.

We're not sure if a BMW X3 would be our first choice for Mars, but the SUV looks good crawling along the red rock. Check out the video and interactive content above.

_______________________________________

Follow Motor Authority on Facebook and Twitter.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo gets 680-HP Turbo S E-Hybrid range-topper Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo gets 680-HP Turbo S E-Hybrid range-topper
New MG 6 debuts in China with more premium appointments New MG 6 debuts in China with more premium appointments
Liberty Walk wide-body Ford Mustang revealed Liberty Walk wide-body Ford Mustang revealed
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class spy shots 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class spy shots
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.