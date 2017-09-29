How the Mercedes-AMG Project One's pushrod suspension works





Mercedes-AMG revealed its highly anticipated Project One hypercar at the 2017 Frankfurt motor show, and while much of the conversation has surrounded the fact it boasts more than 1,000 horsepower, there's plenty of clever, if not mesmerizing, engineering going on throughout the entire car.

The video above from YouTube channel Kyle.Engineers dissects the Mercedes-AMG Project One's suspension system like you never thought imaginable.

Starting with the overall suspension design, we're quickly whisked into how the system dampens effectively. The suspension starts with single-linkage arms, not double-A arms. Suspension actuation is performed via pushrods, which bring the suspension forces into bell cranks, then into the dampers, which also contain springs.

Mercedes-AMG's setup provides a notable advantage: there are no damper mounts. Instead, the bell crank mounts house the essential functions to work the dampers. Everything is fairly self-contained in this setup. Engineers, therefore, didn't have to worry as much about the structural mounting to the chassis. Additionally, it saves weight.

The video shows the various scenarios the suspension will face on the road and track, and in the German spirit, the system is incredibly over-engineered. At the rear, the system works to dampen forces from roll and bump loads from both wheels in the most efficient way possible.

At the front of the car, the system is nearly identical, save for outboard links. The video's narrator believes these links are used to change the suspension's geometry as the steering rotates to optimize the tires' contact patches. They may also be used to manage both contact patch and power delivery once the electric motors come into play.

It's pretty incredible engineering, and it's all quite complicated. Have a look at the detailed video for yourself for a more thorough explanation.