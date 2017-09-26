"Forza Motorsport 7" reveals "The Fate of the Furious" downloadable car pack





This fall is shaping up to be a very good season for car enthusiasts with a penchant for racing simulators. "Forza Motorsport 7" is one of a handful of titles coming to video game consoles, and the studio responsible for the racing simulator has announced plans to inject a little bit of "Fast and Furious" into the title.

Turn 10 Studios and Microsoft announced the The Fate of the Furious car pack, which rewards players with many of the cars seen in the eighth installment of the "Fast and Furious" film series. Notably, Dominic Toretto's 1951 Chevrolet Fleetline, his jet-powered Dodge Charger, and Letty's Chevrolet Corvette top the list of cars. But, the game pack includes many more. Outside of the cinematic show cars, the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is the star, which may be enough reason to purchase the downloadable content—it's the first time Dodge's menacing muscle car will be featured in a video game.

Fans of the "Fast and Furious" series will notice the Subaru BRZ, WRX STI, and the Jaguar F-Type are also included in the downloadable content.

The game pack is free for anyone who pre-orders "Forza Motorsport 7" in deluxe- or ultimate-edition guise, but players can also purchase the corral of cars as a standalone pack for $9.99 when "FM7" releases on October 3, 2017.