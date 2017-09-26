For $259,000, you can own the Camaro GT4.R race car





Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R Enlarge Photo

Chevrolet Racing's turnkey race car has a price: The Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R will cost $259,000 when it goes on sale. The racing Camaro takes the best of roadgoing Camaros—the Camaro ZL1 1LE, notably—and combines it with some magic from Pratt & Miller Engineering, Chevrolet Racing's technical partner. Pratt & Miller will also handle the sale of the race car to buyers.

Under the hood sits a familiar 6.2-liter LT1 V-8 engine, but the GT4.R benefits from dry-sump lubrication, a carbon-fiber intake, custom camshaft, Motec data acquisition system, and a customized Bosch Motorsport MS6 ECU. The Camaro SS powered by the same 6.2-liter V-8 engine nets 450 horsepower, but tuning will produce up to 480 hp in the Camaro GT4.R race car. A 6-speed sequential transmission handles shifting duties, with power sent to an Xtrac Salisbury-type differential.

Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R Enlarge Photo

Handling and braking credentials arrive in spades, too. Brembo six-piston front and four-piston rear calipers provide stopping power, while sticky 305-mm-wide tires wrap 18-inch Forgeline wheels at all four corners. Finally, 2-way adjustable front and rear anti-roll bars, front struts, and rear dampers, all from Ohlins, keep the Camaro GT4.R poised.

The car boasts numerous aerodynamic modifications as well. Specific GT4 dive planes in the front fascia, a carbon-fiber rear wing, doors and front splitters, and more-aerodynamic side skirts help the Camaro GT4.R cut through the wind. The use of carbon fiber also cuts the race car's curb weight to 3,131 pounds. For safety, six-point racing harnesses are standard.

There's no denying $259,000 is a lot of money, but the Camaro GT4.R isn't simply a special-edition car, it's a real race car that competes in IMSA and the World Challenge series globally. In our books, the chance to own a real race car is always a winning proposition.

_______________________________________

Follow Motor Authority on Facebook and Twitter.