This V-6-powered Ford F-150 beat a Hellcat in the 1/4 mile





Everyone enjoys a good sleeper, and by that, we mean a vehicle that looks unintimidating but ends up blowing the doors off of the competition.

This tuned Ford F-150 is a prime example, and we'd bet it left more than a few drivers upset at a recent round of drag racing.

Road & Track reports that the performance was made possible by the work done by Brew City Boost. The Colgate, Wisconsin tuner performed a few modifications on the V-6-powered truck.

Notably, it's running more boost pressure (18 psi), features new intake and exhaust components, and fueled by E50 gas plus methanol injection. That recipe produced some seriously quick times at the track. The truck's stock 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 is already plenty powerful, but Brew City Boost got the truck down to a 12.49-second quarter-mile time.

What did that time best at the track? The list is long and impressive. The F-150 was quicker than a Ford Shelby GT350, Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, and, yes, even a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. At launch, none of the modern muscle cars stood a chance against the F-150, in part thanks to 4-wheel drive. Maybe if this were a half-mile track, the Challenger Hellcat would have caught up, but as a young Dominic Toretto, nee Vin Diesel, once proclaimed, "it doesn't matter if it's by an inch or a mile: winning is winning."