Liberty Walk wide-body Ford Mustang almost ready for its debut

Liberty Walk is not at all shy at attempting to add a wide-body kit to a car.

The Japanese tuning shop has kits designed for a wide variety of cars ranging from the obvious, such as the Nissan GT-R and Toyota 86, to the more exotic, such as the Lamborghini Aventador and Ferrari 488 GTB.

The latest kit being cooked up by Liberty Walk is for the Ford Mustang. Liberty Walk has some experience with American muscle. Its kit for the Dodge Challenger is one of the firm’s most famous designs.

The covers will come off the new wide-body Mustang on October 9 during the J Nation tuning fest taking place in Japan, and a selection of teaser shots provide us with a good indication of what to expect.

The kit appears to consist of fender flares, a hood, front splitter, side skits, a rear spoiler, and a rear diffuser. Lowered suspension and ultra-wide wheels and tires complete the look.

The kit doesn’t quite have the OEM-like quality of another wide-body kit for the Mustang developed by Shelby American, although that’s never really the aim of Liberty Walk. For example, you’ll notice the fender flares have exposed rivets. It’s a signature styling cue of the Japanese firm.

We’ll reserve our full judgement until the covers come off in a few weeks. Until then, keep salivating over these teaser shots.