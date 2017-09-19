A Mitsubishi Evo concept is coming, and it's an electric SUV

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teaser for Mitsubishi e-Evolution concept debuting at 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Enlarge Photo

After multiple generations, Mitsubishi put its rally-bred Lancer Evolution out to pasture last year.

Execs at the Japanese firm have been hinting for several years about a radical successor that would utilize electrification, come in new body style, and finally shed all vestiges with the humble Lancer on which every Evo has been based.

Now, just a month out from the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show, Mitsubishi has dropped the first image of what it’s calling the e-Evolution concept.

All Mitsubishi is willing to say is that the concept features a coupe-like SUV body, a sophisticated all-wheel-drive system, an electric powertrain (possibly only electrified), and artificial intelligence. Expect that last element to be some kind of self-driving technology, perhaps designed to aid the driver rather than take over from the driver.

The e-Evolution concept will usher a new strategy for Mitsubishi targeting sustainable growth. Recall, Mitsubishi is now part of an alliance with Renault and Nissan, which last week announced a wide-ranging strategy that calls for a reduction in platforms, more parts sharing, and increased electrification.

We’ll have more details soon as the Tokyo auto show opens its doors on October 25. To follow our coverage on the event, head to our dedicated hub.