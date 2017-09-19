Caterham Seven SuperSprints sell out in just seven hours

Sep 19, 2017

Caterham Seven SuperSprint

Caterham Seven SuperSprint

Enlarge Photo

Caterham set a company sales record with its limited-edition Seven SuperSprint, selling all 60 of them in seven hours at the Goodwood Revival.

Well, that didn’t take long. All 60 limited-edition Caterham Seven SuperSpints sports cars that debuted last Friday at the Goodwood Revival in England sold out in just seven hours.

That’s sixty Sevens in seven hours, proving once again that Caterham’s ultra-lightweight roadster is fast not only on the race track but on the sales floor. Caterham, which introduced the retro SuperSprint to celebrate its 60th anniversary, says it is the fastest-selling model in company history.

Twelve months ago, Caterham started its anniversary celebration by launching another retro roadster, the Seven Sprint, which sold out in seven days. Of the 60 SuperSprints, with prices started at £29,995 (about $39,500 US), 30 stayed in the UK and the other 30 went to European buyers.

Caterham said it is taking deposits on a waiting list in case of cancellations.

“There is quite clearly an appetite for retro-styled cars and we’ve tapped into that trend with the Sprint and SuperSprint,” David Ridley, Caterham’s chief commercial officer, said in a news release. “Having sold all 60, Goodwood’s wet weather far from dampened the mood on the Caterham stand.”

This article, written by Bob Golfen, was originally published on ClassicCars.com, an editorial partner of Motor Authority.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Toyota launches GR performance sub-brand, but new Supra noticeably missing Toyota launches GR performance sub-brand, but new Supra noticeably missing
2018 Jeep Wrangler spy shots 2018 Jeep Wrangler spy shots
Kahn Design takes on the Bentley Bentayga Kahn Design takes on the Bentley Bentayga
Brabus brought 888-horsepower rockets to Frankfurt auto show Brabus brought 888-horsepower rockets to Frankfurt auto show
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.