Final Mercedes-Maybach G650 to be auctioned for charity





Final Mercedes-Maybach G650 up for auction Enlarge Photo

Mercedes-Maybach revealed the ultra-posh G650 earlier this year at the 2017 Geneva Auto Show and announced that 98 of the planned 99 units were already sold. What became of the last unit? The German luxury brand plans to auction off the final G650 SUV for charity at a Bonhams auction next month.

Bonhams has waived all fees associated with the sale and every last dollar will benefit Laureus Sport for Good, a charity with which Mercedes-Benz partners globally. The foundation focuses on helping children and young people overcome violence, discrimination, and disadvantage through sports. With the donation of this G650, the foundation is likely in for a sizable donation.

When it was revealed earlier this year, Mercedes-Maybach announced it would come with an eye-watering $754,200 price tag, though it was not offered for sale in the United States. Now, the brand believes the final bid will surpass the original asking price, since the G650 effectively signals the end of the original G-Class. Its trimmings don't disappoint, either.

Officially titled the G650 Landaulet, it features an open-top riding experience for passengers in the rear seats. A soft-top roof can be open or closed with the push of a button and a glass partition separates the rear compartment from the driver's section. There's also an option to tint the glass divider for added privacy. Rear passengers are treated to seats plucked from the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, including a massage function, all trimmed in high-grade leather with diamond weave. Two 10-inch entertainment screens are built in for rear passengers, too.

Not all the fun is saved for the passengers, though. The driver will be able to take advantage of a 6.0-liter twin-turbo V-12 engine that produces 630 horsepower and 737 pound-feet of torque. There's also a set of portal axles borrowed from the G500 4x4² and the wheel arches are made from pure carbon fiber.

Bonhams will see this beast off on October 6, 2017, and we'll be interested to see how much this opulent off-roader sells for.