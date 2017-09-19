You can already reserve Mercedes’ EQC electric SUV in Norway

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Reservation for EQ electric SUV on Mercedes-Benz's Norwegian website

The first product from Mercedes-Benz’s new EQ sub-brand for electrified cars will be a small electric SUV labeled the EQC.

The vehicle was previewed by the Generation EQ concept unveiled at the 2016 Paris Motor Show, and it has already been spotted in test mule form. It’s confirmed to start sales in 2019 and should offer a range approaching 300 miles on a single charge.

If you happen to live in Norway, however, you can already reserve one now. As noted by InsideEVs, Mercedes’ Norwegian website is taking reservations for the EQC. Securing one requires a fully refundable deposit of $2,565. The website also mentions that Mercedes will launch six other electric cars in quick succession after the EQC.

Norwegians were also able to reserve Audi’s e-tron since April. The electric SUV was previewed at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show by the e-tron Quattro concept and is due on sale in 2018.

Why are the Norwegians so lucky when it comes to electric cars? They have one of the highest take-up rates in the world due to generous incentives. The main incentives are exemptions from taxes. Other perks include exemptions from tolls and access to the bus lanes to help beat the traffic. The result is that more than a third of all new cars in Norway are either fully electric or plug-in hybrids.