Next Dodge Challenger, Charger to ride on Maserati platform, arrive in 2021?

It seems there’s been another major change in Fiat Chrysler Automobile’s planning, one that, if true, will undoubtedly cause further delays in the redesign of several key models.

According to Automotive News (subscription required), FCA has ditched plans to base the next-generation Dodge Challenger and Charger on Alfa Romeo’s Giorgio platform found in the Giulia and Stelvio models. Neither a source nor reason was given.

Instead, the muscle car duo will reportedly adopt Maserati’s platform found in the Ghibli, code-named the M157. The M157 is a shortened version of the M156 platform that debuted in the current Maserati Quattroporte.

Unfortunately, such a change would mean the redesigned Challenger and Charger won’t arrive until a reported 2021 date. That’s quite a bit later than the 2018 date promised by FCA during its company-wide 5-year product strategy announcement made in 2014.

To tide things over until then, Automotive News reports that the Challenger and Charger will be given a significant update in 2019. Among the updates are said to be weight reduction and other fuel economy improvements. Similar updates are pegged for the related Chrysler 300 which may even get a Hellcat option in 2018.

There’s more worrying news. The fate of the oft-rumored Challenger convertible, which may have ended up using the Barracuda name, is now even more uncertain since it isn’t clear if the donor Maserati platform will support an open-top design.

It’s not all bad, though. Apparently a redesigned Dodge Journey is still coming. It will reportedly be twinned with the Alfa Romeo Stelvio and arrive in 2019, something we've heard before. The Dodge Durango's redesign is also reportedly on track for a 2019 arrival. The big 3-row SUV is to be twinned with a next-generation Grand Cherokee.

Stay tuned for an update.