Land Rover readying plug-in hybrid Range Rovers

2015 Land Rover Range Rover Hybrid (European spec) Enlarge Photo

Land Rover has already paired one of its diesel engines with an electric motor and battery pack to create a hybrid Range Rover. There's nothing too special about that model except its massive price premium and curb-weight jump. Now, though, Land Rover has a more optimized solution in the pipeline and it's arriving in the form of plug-in hybrid versions of both the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport.

Speaking to Motor Trend, Jaguar Land Rover CEO Ralf Speth discussed the upcoming family additions during the Frankfurt Motor Show. This new setup will utilize the Ingenium 2.0-liter gas 4-cylinder engine, paired with an electric powertrain that's reportedly good for up to 30 miles of pure EV range.

There isn't much more to report on the plug-ins just yet, but Land Rover will dole out more details in October. The good news for fuel-conscious Land Rover shoppers is that the US will be getting this model, and it will arrive by next spring. It certainly won't be cheap, and the diesel version already represents a more fuel-efficient non-electrified option, but a portion of the buying segment will undoubtedly be intrigued by idea of a Range Rover that plugs in.

