Mercedes what3words navigation, VW Group fully self-driving car, Ferrari Singapore GP crash: Car News Headlines

Sep 18, 2017
Volkswagen Group Sedric concept, 2017 Geneva auto show

Mercedes-Benz has partnered with a firm that has a, well, let’s just say interesting idea for simplifying navigation. The basic idea is dividing the entire globe into tiny 9.0-square meter blocks with each assigned a 3-word name.

The Volkswagen Group is serious about developing a fully self-driving car. The German auto giant has confirmed plans for large-scale public road trials starting in 2021 and is confident the technology will be ready not long after.

The past weekend’s 2017 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix turned out to be disastrous for Ferrari. And for star driver Sebastian Vettel, the tightly fought championship fight with Mercedes AMG’s Lewis Hamilton may now be over.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Mercedes wants to let you find any destination with 3 words

VW Group's fully self-driving Sedric to hit public roads in 2021

Disastrous start for Ferrari in Singapore helps Hamilton extend F1 championship lead

Nissan will finally replace its aging Frontier mid-size pickup

Mazda promises evolution of RX-Vision concept for 2017 Tokyo Motor Show

Life with Tesla Model S: assessing my new 100D vs old 2013 electric car

523-horsepower Maserati Levante GTS in the works

Hyperloop One reveals 4 potential sites

Daimler beats Tesla to electric truck production with Fuso eCanter

Range Rover plug-in hybrids on sale in US in March 2018

