Report: redesigned Fiesta ST to skip US

New Ford Fiesta ST

Ford unveiled a redesigned Fiesta last November, but almost a year on the Blue Oval remains cagey on whether we’ll see its latest subcompact in the United States.

Based on recent comments made by a senior Ford executive, it seems at least the redesigned Fiesta ST won’t be sold here.

Speaking with CarBuzz at last week’s 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, Ford Performance of Europe Director Leo Roeks said a lack of interest in the subcompact segment makes it hard to justify bringing the redesigned Fiesta ST to the U.S.

“It’s simply a matter of a lack of interest in the [subcompact] segment in America,” Roeks said.

To be clear, Roeks was only referring to the Fiesta ST. Officially, Ford is yet to make an announcement on the fate of the regular Fiesta in the U.S.

Even without the Fiesta, Ford won’t be without a subcompact on sale in the U.S. The automaker has confirmed the Indian-built Ecosport will go on sale here in early 2018. A redesigned version of the compact Focus is also coming, although it will be sourced from China instead of locally.

Stay tuned for an update.