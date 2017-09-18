Mazda promises evolution of RX-Vision concept for 2017 Tokyo Motor Show

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Mazda RX-Vision concept, 2015 Tokyo Motor Show Enlarge Photo

A top Mazda executive has confirmed plans for the unveiling of a new concept described as an evolution of the stunning RX-Vision sports car concept.

The RX-Vision was unveiled at the 2015 Tokyo Motor Show. The new concept will be unveiled at this year’s show which will take place in late October.

“With the Tokyo Motor Show we will be introducing a new design concept; you can think of it as an evolution of theme of the RX-Vision,” Mazda Vice President for R&D Europe Matsuhiro Tanaka told Auto Express.

The concept is expected to showcase the design language of Mazda’s future lineup, just as the automaker’s Shinari concept from 2010 did for the current Kodo theme.

2010 Mazda Shinari Concept Enlarge Photo

While Tanaka didn’t say the concept previews a future RX sports car, he did infer that it might be powered by a rotary engine with the comment, “When we introduce a concept our intention from the engineering and design community is to make it a reality. What I will say is that we are making the utmost efforts to try and make this a possibility.”

In addition, it's been reported that Mazda is planning a rotary-powered sports car concept for the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show to celebrate this year's 50th anniversary of the unveiling of the Cosmo 110S sports car, Mazda's first rotary-powered car.

As for any production model, such a car is not expected to arrive until 2020, when Mazda celebrates its centennial. It’s also the year Tokyo hosts the Olympic Games. Mazda execs have previously hinted at something special to mark both occasions.

Why the wait? Another Mazda executive revealed just this month the automaker can’t get its latest rotary engine, referred to as Skyactiv-R, to meet existing emission regulations. The good news is the executive also said Mazda has no intention of giving up.