This Week’s Top Photos: the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show edition

Mercedes-AMG Project One concept, 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Enlarge Photo

Things are finally starting to settle in the halls of Messe Frankfurt after one heck of an auto show. Mercedes-AMG’s Project One was easily the show stopper. It’s very low and wide and from some angles you get the sense you’re looking at a Formula 1 racecar with a beautiful body draped over it. Then it hits you that you also have the powertrain of an F1 car residing within. This thing is going to be insane.

2018 Bentley Continental GT, 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Enlarge Photo

Bentley used the show to introduce a redesigned Continental GT. The new model is a sleeker, sportier take on the previous-generation Conti GT which actually debuted more than a decade ago. If beauty is pain, the new Conti GT is agonizingly gorgeous. Better still is its powertrain which now delivers a thunderous 626 horsepower.

2019 Porsche Cayenne Turbo, 2017 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Enlarge Photo

Porsche’s third-generation Cayenne spawned its potent Turbo variant in Frankfurt. The luxury SUV packs the same V-8 as Porsche’s Panamera Turbo, meaning there’s a healthy 550 hp on tap. We hear an even more potent Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid is planned.

Borgward Isabella concept, 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Enlarge Photo

A new Borgward Isabella was unveiled in Frankfurt, though right now the car is strictly a concept. It’s not clear if Borgward plans a production model based on the striking concept, though the styling themes and electric powertrain will likely feature in future models from the revived German brand.

Honda Urban EV Concept, 2017 Frankfurt auto show Enlarge Photo

One electric concept that we know is destined for production is Honda’s deliciously retro Urban EV. Its minimalist design, compact proportions and flared wheel arches just work, and they result in a very cute look. The only downside is that the eventual production model is being readied for the European market only.

BMW i Vision Dynamics concept, 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Enlarge Photo

BMW also had an electric concept. Called the i Vision Dynamics, the concept envisions a potential sedan positioned between the i3 and i8 in the BMW i range. The claimed range is 373 miles on a single charge, though this is likely on the more lenient European cycle.

Land Rover Discovery SVX Concept, 2017 Frankfurt auto show Enlarge Photo

It wasn’t all electrification in Frankfurt. Land Rover unveiled a V-8-powered SUV designed for serious off-roading. It’s a concept, though it previews a production model to wear the new SVX badge. Look for a debut in 2018.

BMW X7 iPerformance concept, 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Enlarge Photo

A 3-row BMW X7 is coming, and now we have a clear vision of what it will look like thanks to this concept version that made its debut in Frankfurt. With massive kidney grilles, loads of tech, and an interior slathered in leather, the X7 looks large and in charge.

Kia Proceed concept, 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Enlarge Photo

Another genuine star of the show was Kia’s Proceed concept. Sadly, it doesn’t preview a new model line. Instead, it signals a new body style for Kia’s next-generation Cee’d compact car sold in Europe.

2018 Audi RS 4 Avant, 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Enlarge Photo

We also saw a new generation of the Audi RS 4 in Frankfurt. Sadly, the car will still be offered exclusively as an Avant wagon. That means we’re unlikely to see it in the United States. The good news is that the car’s mechanical package, which offers up 450 hp, will make it into a new RS 5 Sportback bound for these shores.

There was much, much more in Frankfurt. As always, you’ll find our complete coverage on the show over at our dedicated hub.