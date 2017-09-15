Semi-finalists announced for 2018 North American Car, Utility, and Truck of the Year





North American Car of the Year

The North American Car and Truck of the Year jury today announced the semi-finalists for its 2018 awards. This year marks the second year since the jury decided to break up the Truck category into separate Truck and Utility classes.

The prestigious awards are determined by a committee of 60 automotive journalists from the United States and Canada. The group includes four members of the Internet Brands Automotive team, including editorial director Marty Padgett, Green Car Reports editor John Voelcker, New Car Test Drive editor Mitch McCullough, and myself.

To be eligible for the award, a vehicle must be all new or significantly updated and go on sale this year.

A drive event will take place in Michigan Oct 17-19. There, jurors will drive the semi-finalist vehicles back to back. A vote will then be held and the finalists will be announced at the Los Angeles auto show in late November. From that list a final vote will be held and the final three winners will be announced on January 14, 2018 at the Detroit auto show.

Here is the list of semi-finalists by class:

Car

2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia

2018 Audi A5 Sportback

2017 BMW 5-series

2018 Honda Accord

2017 Hyundai Ioniq

2018 Kia Rio

2018 Kia Stinger

2018 Lexus LC500

2017 Porsche Panamera

2018 Subaru Impreza

2018 Toyota Camry

Utility

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

2018 Audi Q5/S5

2018 BMW X3

2018 Buick Enclave

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

2018 Chevrolet Traverse

2018 Honda Odyssey

2017 Jeep Compass

2017 Kia Niro

2018 Land Rover Discovery

2017 Mazda CX-5

2018 Subaru Crosstrek

2018 VW Atlas

2018 VW Tiguan

2018 Volvo XC60

Truck

2018 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2

2018 Ford Expedition

2018 Lincoln Navigator