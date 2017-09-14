Beauty by numbers: 2018 Bentley Continental GT





When it was announced this summer, the 2018 Bentley Continental GT firmly planted itself among the best-looking cars ever built by the automaker. When it arrives on our shores next year, the two-door grand touring coupe will sport an improved but recognizable shape for Bentley, but also some brain-bending details that only the luxury manufacturer could provide.

Math says that it should be among the fastest, most customizable, and most efficient coupes ever made by the automaker. But a few other numbers piqued our interest, too. Here's a by-the-numbers rundown on some of the luxurious details in the new Bentley Continental GT.

712: The number of stitches in each individual quilt pattern embroidered in the seats. According to Darren Day, who is the lead interior designer for the 2018 Bentley Continental, the automaker’s traditional quilting pattern may have been uncomfortable with in-seat massagers. That’s why each quilt is embroidered, rather than heavily raised in relief.

0: The number of degrees each stitch in the quilt shares in common with the stitches around it. The diamond quilt is created by rotating each stitch roughly 0.5 degree around the circumference, to create the pattern.

2.8: The number of kilometers, or 1.73 miles, of stitching in each Continental GT interior.

1: A number that comes up often in the Continental GT’s interior, but in this case, it’s the number of seams in the headliner—just one. It’s about a quarter of an inch long, right near the map light assembly. The rest of the headliner is a single span of leather, made from a generous cow to help create a calmer interior environment.

3: Number of center unique faces in a rotating display on the center of the dash. When off, the Bentley Continental GT sports a nearly unbroken veneer from the dash. Turn the car on and it defaults to a 12.3-inch, retina-quality touchscreen. Pressing the Screen button in the center console rotates the touchscreen to a beautifully finished dial display with three knurled faces that show outside temperature, compass heading, and a lap timer.

4: The number of wood veneers available for a split-veneer interior, the first time Bentley has offered the finish. Each veneer pairs with piano black, and was selected specifically for its complementary colors to black.