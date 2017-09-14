Porsche InnoDrive, Ferrari FXX K Evo, Bentley sports car: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Ferrari FXX K at Daytona International Speedway, 2016 Finali Mondiali Enlarge Photo

Despite being a brand focused on driving, Porsche isn’t backing away from self-driving technology. The sports car marque has a new technology called InnoDrive which relies on various data inputs including GPS to determine the ideal speed for corners.

Ferrari looks to be readying the Evolution Package for its FXX K track car. A video has surfaced showing an FXX K prototype sporting a few modifications. A debut at Ferrari’s 2017 Finali Mondial in October is a strong possibility.

Over the past couple of years, Bentley has been gauging whether to add a second SUV or a new sports car as its fifth model line. Bentley boss Wolfgang Dürheimer has now indicated that the sports car has won out. Interestingly, Dürheimer has also said that electricity is the way to go for the powertrain.

Porsche InnoDrive first drive review: automating enthusiasm

New video probably shows Ferrari FXX K Evo testing

Bentley ditches sub-Bentayga SUV in favor of electric sports car

2018 Toyota RAV4 Adventure brings hints of outdoorsiness for $28,695

Mazda CX-8 revealed: a new 3-row SUV for Japan

2017 Volkswagen e-Golf, 125-mile electric car, starts at $31,315

Kia hires ex-BMW designer Pierre Leclercq as new design boss

NTSB calls Tesla’s self driving system a “major factor” in fatal crash

Tesla pushes back semi truck reveal to October 26

India actually beat China to all-electric new-car pledge, targets 2030