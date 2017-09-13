More details on Audi Sport’s electric car plans

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2017 Audi R8 e-tron Enlarge Photo

Only in August, Audi Sport boss Stephan Winkelmann let slip that the Audi go-fast division was working on an electric car.

He didn’t reveal much, saying only that the first Audi Sport electric car would be a “coupe-ish sedan” or “coupe-ish SUV,” and that it would hit the market in 2020 or 2021.

EVO caught up with Winkelmann at this week’s 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show and managed to learn a few more details about Audi Sport’s electric car plans.

Specifically, Winkelmann confirmed that Audi Sport was discussing plans for a model positioned above the R8, a hypercar, so to speak.

2017 Audi R8 e-tron Enlarge Photo

“It should be a car that is above anything else that we have in the range at the time and utilize the very latest and the best technology available,” Winkelmann told EVO. “It should be at the top, a limited car and not based on the R8.”

Winkelmann went on to explain that the hypercar would showcase the talents of the whole Audi brand, not just Audi Sport, a bit like what the original R8 achieved when it arrived last decade.

The hypercar probably won’t arrive for quite some time, so don’t get your hopes up just yet. Current electric car technology offers plenty of performance, but the range needs to be there too and current battery technology is just not up to scratch.

This is something Audi Sport knows well. The company flip-flopped on plans for an electric R8 for a number of years. It finally launched one in 2015, at a ridiculous price of over $1 million. The car was also slower than a Tesla Model S and naturally proved a hard sell. It was quietly pulled from the market in just a year and with less than 100 examples sold. We’re thinking a lot less.