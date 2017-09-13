2019 Lexus RC F spy shots

Sep 13, 2017
2019 Lexus RC F facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Lexus engineers are currently testing a camouflaged RC F prototype at the Nürburgring.

The changes to the car are subtle which suggests we might be looking at a prototype for a facelifted version of the rear-wheel-drive luxury performance coupe.

New elements include the front lip spoiler, revised shape for the front intakes, and rear bumper diffuser insert.

Lexus’ RC range, including the RC F model, was introduced for 2015. An update for the 2019 model year is thus looking likely as this represents the midpoint in the car’s life cycle.

2019 Lexus RC F facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2019 Lexus RC F facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

There are also rumors Lexus might be in the early stages of developing a hotter version of the car, one possibly referencing the brand’s Gazoo Racing motorsport department.

The current RC F is a sporty cruiser with decent performance when you need it. It’s a bit on the heavy side, though, weighing in at 3,958 pounds, or more than the all-wheel-drive Audi RS 5. The only car in the class that’s heavier is Mercedes-AMG’s C63 Coupe, but the AMG benefits from much more torque.

The current RC F has a 5.0-liter V-8 with 467 horsepower and 389 pound-feet of torque. The C63 Coupe has 469 hp and 479 lb-ft in standard form and 503 hp and 516 lb-ft in C63 S form.

We’re expecting this updated RC F to go on sale in 2018, as a 2019 model. Stay tuned for updates in the meantime.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2019 Lexus RC F facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien
