BMW i Vision Dynamics, Mercedes-AMG Project One, Land Rover Discovery SVX: Car News Headlines

Sep 12, 2017
Mercedes-AMG Project One concept, 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show

Mercedes-AMG Project One concept, 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show

The 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show is in full swing and there’s a clear trend among all the production models and concepts: electrification. BMW’s highlight is a new sedan concept that envisions a potential model positioned between the i3 and i8 in the BMW i range.

Mercedes-AMG unveiled its long-awaited hypercar, and it too packs plenty of electrification goodness. The car is powered by a Formula 1 powertrain that's been augmented with additional electric motors to boost performance even further. Yes, it’s that crazy.

It isn’t all electrification in Frankfurt. Land Rover unveiled a V-8-powered SUV designed for serious off-roading. It’s a concept, but it previews a production model coming in 2018.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

BMW i sedan hinted at with 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show concept

Mercedes-AMG's Project One has landed, and its F1 powertrain has over 1,000 HP

Land Rover Discovery SVX is a hardcore, V-8-powered off-roader

Lyft to begin testing self-driving cars in San Francisco

2019 Porsche Cayenne Turbo takes familiar route to high performance

Honda CR-V Hybrid appears in Frankfurt; US likely next, but when?

Mercedes GLC F-Cell fuel-cell powered SUV revealed, on sale in late 2019

To help Floridians flee Irma, Tesla remotely extended range for free

Honda Urban EV concept marks the return of retro design

2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid rated at 47 miles of range

