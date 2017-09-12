Jaguar I-Pace electric car gets its own race series

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Jaguar is breaking new ground with one of the world’s first race series for a production-based electric car.

We wouldn’t call it the first race series of its type, as a series using Tesla Model S-based racecars has already been announced, though this doesn’t at all diminish what Jaguar is out to achieve.

Jaguar’s series is a one-make series called the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy, and it was announced on Tuesday at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show.

As the name suggests, the series will use racecars based on the I-Pace electric SUV which so far has only been shown in concept form but is due for sale in 2018.

The Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy will be a support series for the Formula E Championship. The first season will coincide with season five of Formula E which starts in late 2018. Each season will consist of 10 races, and each race will see up to 20 I-Pace racecars compete. The cars will be specially built by Jaguar Land Rover’s SVO division.

Technical specifications, the race calendar and cost of entry will be revealed over the course of 2018. It is expected that Jaguar will organize an “arrive and drive” style program for each round, helping to make the series accessible to as many people as possible. Exotic marques such as Ferrari and Lamborghini have similar programs in place.

As for the production I-Pace, the vehicle will be built atop a dedicated platform for electric cars and feature an aluminum body. It will have a 90-kilowatt-hour battery, 220-mile range, and a motor for each axle delivering a combined 400 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. It’s expected to reach the United States in the second half of 2018.

