Someone paid $2.25M for a Ferrari LaFerrari prototype that can't be driven legally





Ferrari LaFerrari prototype sold for $2.25 million

The Ferrari LaFerrari consistently commands big bucks no matter when one rolls across the auction block, but this example is slightly different. That's because it's one of Ferrari's prototype LaFerraris and can't be registered or legally driven at all.

That didn't keep bidders away from dishing out a lofty sum to own the remarkable prototype car. The final bid for the LaFerrari prototype was a cool $2.25 million. The car was sold during RM Sotheby's Ferrari auction at Ferrari's Fiorano track in northern Italy this past weekend. That auction also saw numerous other Ferrari vehicles go to new homes. Notably, Ferrari's final LaFerrari Aperta was auctioned off and it fetched an even loftier $10 million for charity.

Ferrari used this particular LaFerrari prototype to showcase the car in 2013 before its official reveal. Loyal customers were the first to see this car, and Ferrari then held onto it for configuration processes. Ferrari invited every single LaFerrari customer who traveled to Maranello to comb over the car as a reference while specifying their own example.

With the sale of the LaFerrari prototype, Ferrari required the new owner to sign a document stating the car will remain "inactive" and is for "static display" only. The car was never homologated for road use and cannot be driven on the road. While $2.25 million seems like a lot of money to spend on a car that can't (or shouldn't) be driven, it pales in comparison to recent LaFerrari sale prices. Bids of $5 million and even $7 million aren't out of the ordinary for Ferrari's most-recent flagship hypercar. Besides, the buyer likely owns plenty of Ferrari cars that can be driven for road use anyway. This car is a neat conversation piece, and its history means it could rise in value to collectors.