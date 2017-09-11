VW’s newest ID Cross electric SUV concept looks almost production ready

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Hot on the heels of last month’s confirmation that an electric Microbus is coming based on the ID Buzz concept unveiled at the 2017 Detroit auto show, Volkswagen is showing us a new ID Crozz II concept that previews a small electric SUV due in 2020.

The concept is an evolution of the ID Crozz concept unveiled at the 2017 Shanghai auto show and more accurately portrays the planned production model. VW is showing the handsome concept this week at the 2017 Frankfurt auto show.

Both the SUV and new Microbus will be members of an electric car family. The first member will be a Golf-sized hatchback based on the ID concept unveiled at the 2016 Paris auto show.

Volkswagen ID Crozz II concept, 2017 Frankfurt auto show Enlarge Photo

VW says most of the ID Crozz II's exterior design is representative of the production model, including the LED headlights. The interior is still skewed towards the concept car realm. For example, there aren’t any B-pillars, and the dash still looks a bit too futuristic for a mainstream model entering production in the next few years. We’re also not expecting the concept’s fully self-driving system to be ready in time.

The mechanical package is also a good representation of what buyers can expect. An electric motor delivering 101 horsepower and 103 pound-feet of torque powers the front axle and a second electric motor delivering 201 hp and 229 lb-ft powers the rear axle, thus creating an all-wheel-drive system.

Drive is normally to the rear wheels, with the front motor only kicking in when sensors detect a loss of traction or if the driver selects all-wheel-drive mode. The top speed is 112 mph and the range should be somewhere between 200 and 300 miles, based on the EPA cycle.

Volkswagen ID Crozz concept, 2017 Shanghai auto show Enlarge Photo

At the core of the mechanical package is the Volkswagen Group’s flat, skateboard-style platform for electric cars known as MEB. Its flexible design means many other body styles can be easily spawned from it. Other traits of the platform include electronically controlled dampers, a new multi-link rear suspension design and also newly developed MacPherson struts.

As mentioned, the electric car family will spawn a hatchback first. It’s due in 2020. That same year will see the launch of an SUV, while the Microbus will follow in 2022. At least two more members are planned, one of which is tipped to be a sporty, low-slung sedan.

The Frankfurt auto show starts Tuesday. For our complete coverage, head to our dedicated hub.