TVR future, Bugatti Chiron record, $10M Ferrari LaFerrari: Today’s Car News

Sep 11, 2017
Juan Pablo Montoya drives a Bugatti Chiron from 0-248-0 mph in 41.96 seconds

Revived British sports car marque TVR stunned us on Friday with the reveal of a modern-day Griffith. We talked with the man leading the revival and found out just what’s in store for the new TVR’s future.

Bugatti’s new Chiron has already claimed its first world record: the time it takes for a production car to accelerate to 248 mph and then slow back down to a standstill. The all-important production car land speed record won’t be attempted until 2018, unfortunately.

Someone just bid $10 million to purchase a Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta. Before you scoff at the insanity of the price, note that all proceeds from the sale will be going to charity.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Les Edgar on new TVR Griffith, Le Mans: "You go to win, and we will do that."

Bugatti Chiron makes 0-248-0 MPH dash in record 41.96 seconds

Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta built for charity fetches $10M

Fiat 500X dressed up with new Urbana Edition appearance package

China could be next to ban sale of cars powered solely by gas or diesel engines

2018 Lexus NX Hybrid gets more safety equipment at lower price

Wagons ho! Opel Insignia GSi Sports Tourer revealed

BMW plans to produce a dozen different electric cars by 2025

2017 Goodwood Revival final day in photos; seeing is believing

Uber to go all electric or hybrid in London by 2020, ban diesels, add clean-air fee to rides

