Ford Ranger Raptor, Lamborghini Aventador S, Bollinger B1: This Week’s Top Photos

Sep 9, 2017
Ford Ranger Raptor prototype

Ford this week confirmed something we already knew was coming: a Ranger Raptor. The high-performance pickup truck hasn't been confirmed for the United States unfortunately, but we should see it considering the regular Ranger will be sold here. Expect all the goodness of the F-150 Raptor but in a mid-size package.

2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Mercedes-Benz is about to expand its compact car family with a new A-Class sedan, and this week we spotted our first prototype. It revealed that the designers will be adhering closely to the sleek lines of the A Sedan concept unveiled earlier this year.

2017 Lamborghini Aventador S

The Lamborghini Aventador is now quite a few years old but it still draws as many looks as a supermodel in a bikini. This week we drove the updated S version which benefits from more power and rear-wheel steering. Lamborghini also unveiled the open-top version of the car.

Jaguar E-Type Zero

You may think you’re looking at an ordinary Jaguar E-Type but residing within this beauty is a pure electric powertrain. Incredibly, the people who built it managed to fit the electric powertrain, including the batteries, in the same space taken up by E-Type’s normal powertrain.

Bollinger B1 4-Door rendering

Another electric car in the headlines this week is a 4-door version of the Bollinger B1. What’s the Bollinger B1? It’s a no-nonsense pickup truck capable of handling the roughest terrain, all while producing zero emissions. And it was developed by a startup in New York.

TVR Griffith prototype, 2017 Goodwood Revival

Revived British sports car marque TVR this week unveiled a modern Griffith. The sports car packs a 500-horsepower version of the Ford Mustang GT’s V-8 and a carbon fiber chassis designed by Gordon Murray. Yes, the same Gordon Murray that designed the McLaren F1 supercar and multiple championship-winning Formula 1 cars.

BMW X7 iPerformance concept, 2017 Frankfurt auto show

Meet the BMW X7 iPerformance concept. It was revealed this week ahead of a debut at the upcoming 2017 Frankfurt auto show. Although it’s officially a concept, the vehicle is a thinly veiled preview of a new X7 BMW will add to its lineup next year.

Kia Proceed concept, 2017 Frankfurt auto show

Another concept bound for the Frankfurt auto show is Kia’s stunning Proceed. Sadly, this sleek, sexy fastback isn’t headed for production, although it does preview a potential body style for the next-generation Cee’d compact car sold in Europe.

