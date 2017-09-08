BMW i concept, Level 5 Audi self-driving car, TVR Griffith: Car News Headlines

News
32 minutes ago
TVR Griffith prototype, 2017 Goodwood RevivalEnlarge Photo
BMW will have quite the number of concepts on display at next week’s 2017 Frankfurt auto show. One of them will be an electric sedan previewing a new member of the BMW i sub-brand. Everyone’s already calling it an i5.
Audi will have its own concepts at the show, though Audi’s are focused on self-driving technology. The brand with the four rings will have a car representing Level 3, Level 4 and Level 5 self-driving car classification. The Level 5 car is described as a full-size vehicle.
It’s not all Frankfurt auto show news. Revived British sports car marque TVR has unveiled a modern Griffith. The sports car packs a 500-horsepower version of the Ford Mustang GT’s V-8 and a carbon fiber chassis designed by Gordon Murray.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
BMW i concept teased ahead of 2017 Frankfurt auto show, may preview i5
Audi bringing 2 self-driving concepts to 2017 Frankfurt auto show
TVR returns with 500-horsepower Griffith sports car
Magna’s new self-driving system is easy for automakers to integrate into their designs
BMW X7 concept previews new full-size, 3-row SUV
Mazda's SkyActiv-X: diesel fuel economy from gasoline engine
2019 Aston Martin Vanquish spy shots
Lyft expands operations to remote locales
With reveal of new Griffith, let’s take a look at some past TVR greats
2012 Chevy Volt has now crossed 400,000 miles, range remains steady
