BMW i concept, Level 5 Audi self-driving car, TVR Griffith: Car News Headlines

TVR Griffith prototype, 2017 Goodwood Revival Enlarge Photo

BMW will have quite the number of concepts on display at next week’s 2017 Frankfurt auto show. One of them will be an electric sedan previewing a new member of the BMW i sub-brand. Everyone’s already calling it an i5.

Audi will have its own concepts at the show, though Audi’s are focused on self-driving technology. The brand with the four rings will have a car representing Level 3, Level 4 and Level 5 self-driving car classification. The Level 5 car is described as a full-size vehicle.

It’s not all Frankfurt auto show news. Revived British sports car marque TVR has unveiled a modern Griffith. The sports car packs a 500-horsepower version of the Ford Mustang GT’s V-8 and a carbon fiber chassis designed by Gordon Murray.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

