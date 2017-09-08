2019 Aston Martin Vanquish spy shots

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Aston Martin is just putting the final touches on its redesigned Vantage, and the next model in the automaker’s ambitious Second Century plan is a redesigned Vanquish.

The new super GT is tentatively slated for a reveal late next year or early 2019, and we have the first spy shots of a test mule.

Although the tester looks like the DB11, a closer inspection reveals a new front splitter. The car also sits much lower than the DB11, and its wheels are a size up on the DB11’s 20-inch set.

Aston Martin used the DB11 body during the early days of the Vantage’s development, so it’s not unusual to see the automaker doing the same for the Vanquish.

2017 Aston Martin DB11, 2016 Geneva Motor Show Enlarge Photo

In addition, Aston Martin’s latest bonded and extruded aluminum platform that debuted in the DB11 will be common to the Vanquish, albeit with unique modifications to suit the super GT's more performance-oriented positioning.

Power will come from Aston Martin’s 5.2-liter twin-turbocharged V-12. The engine delivers 600 horsepower in the DB11 but we’re expecting significantly more in the Vanquish. Remember, the car’s main rival will be the 789-hp Ferrari 812 Superfast. Other targets include the Mercedes-AMG S65 Coupe and Bentley Continental GT Speed.

Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer has previously hinted at some form of hybrid technology being used on the Vanquish, perhaps even borrowed from the powertrain of the upcoming Valkyrie hypercar. Drive, meanwhile, should be to the rear wheels only.

Beyond the Vanquish, there are still four models due in Aston Martin’s Second Century plan. They include an SUV due in 2019, a supercar in 2020, and then two Lagonda sedans. Along the way there will also be limited-edition models like the Valkyrie and the planned electric RapidE.