BMW X7 concept, Jaguar's future, Frankfurt auto show preview: The Week In Reverse

BMW X7 iPerformance concept, 2017 Frankfurt auto show Enlarge Photo

BMW unveiled the X7 concept; Jaguar's planning an electrified future; and we previewed the 2017 Frankfurt auto show debuts as the event itself approaches. It's the Week in reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The three-row BMW X7 is coming, and now we have a clear vision of what it will look like thanks to a concept version making its debut next week at the 2018 Frankfurt auto show. With massive kidney grilles, loads of tech, and an interior slathered in leather, the X7 looks large and blunt.

Jaguar announced its intention to electrify every vehicle in its lineup by 2020 and also showed off an all-electric 1960s E-Type at its own Tech Fest. The British automaker also teased us with its vision of the steering wheel of 2040, along with a vision of a self-driving city car.

Lamborghini took the wraps and roof off its latest Aventador S model, the Roadster. It carries the same 6.5-liter V-12 as the coupe, which now produces 730 horsepower. It also gets rear-wheel steering, magnetic ride control dampers, improved aerodynamics, and Lambo's new self-tailored Ego driving mode.

We ran down a preview of the debuts set for next week's Frankfurt auto show. Among the highlights will be Mercedes-AMG Project One, the Mercedes-Benz EQ A Concept, the Ferrari Portofino, the 2018 Jaguar E-Pace, the 2019 Porsche Cayenne, and the 2019 Bentley Continental GT, along with many more. Stay tuned next week for full coverage.

Ford confirmed via a teaser video that a Ranger Raptor is coming, but whether it will come to the U.S. when the Ranger returns in 2019 is anyone's guess.

Mazda executives continue to tease enthusiasts with news of a new rotary engine. Engineering executive Mitsuo Hitomi said, "We're still continuing development of the next-generation rotary engine." Work might be happening on a new rotary, but that doesn't mean it'll see the light of day in a production car. People can dream, though, and time will tell.