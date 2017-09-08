BMW preparing a 405-hp M2 CS with detuned M4 engine

Follow Jeff Add to circle



2018 BMW M2 Enlarge Photo

BMW still uses the Ultimate Driving Machine slogan, but it doesn't always wear it well. The automaker certainly churns out its share of segment busting niche fillers that aren't fit to sniff the tires of some of the classic hits, but it also still makes a few cars that live up to the slogan. Now we hear that the already great M2 is set to get an even more intense version. Get ready to be very excited by the impending arrival of the BMW M2 CS.

Carscoops has a bit of the low down on the upcoming top-tier model in the 2 Series family. BMW will swap out the M2's single-turbo 3.0-liter inline-6 for the twin-turbo unit found in the more powerful M4.

BMW fans know that it's the N55B30T0 employed in the current M2. That engine is good for 365 horsepower. Powering the M4 is the S55B30T0. This engine gives you a lighter crankshaft, stronger pistons, and a few other internal goodies. More importantly, it doubles up on the turbocharging and power rises to 425 horsepower or 444 horses with the Competition package.

In the BMW M2 CS, the S55 will be slightly detuned to produce 405 horsepower. We don't know if the car will be given the DCT only, or also be offered with a 6-speed manual transmission. We do know, however, that BMW is only going to crank out 1,000 units of this special M2.

Carscoops' info comes from a Spanish website that says production is set for March and first deliveries are due in May. There is no word yet on how many will come to the U.S.

If you want one, you better start calling your local dealership now to reserve a spot in line.

_______________________________________

Follow Motor Authority on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.