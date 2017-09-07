BMW i5 back in the spotlight with Frankfurt auto show concept confirmed

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



BMW logo Enlarge Photo

BMW’s oft-rumored i5 had fallen off the radar but now it’s back front and center due to confirmation Thursday we’ll see it in concept form at next week’s 2017 Frankfurt auto show.

As first reported by Autocar, the i5 concept will be an electric sedan with a range between 300 and 435 miles. A production version is expected to follow in 2021.

The car will be a low-slung sedan with batteries stored in the floor, making it a potential rival to the Tesla Model S. The low-slung design was only made possible because of extremely dense battery cells, Autocar learned from BMW R&D boss Klaus Fröhlich. The batteries are described as a fifth-generation design for BMW.

Note, the i5 isn’t a separate model to the code-named iNext which is also due in 2021. The iNext will combine an electric powertrain with a highly advanced self-driving system BMW is developing with partners Intel and Mobileye. It will also feature a more crossover-like form.

Some additional attractions we know BMW has planned for the Frankfurt auto show include an X7 concept and M8 GTE race car. The automaker will also present its 8-Series and Z4 concepts that we saw earlier this year. As for production models, expect the recently updated i3 and new M5.

We don’t have long to wait until the action gets underway. The Frankfurt auto show opens its doors on September 12 and you can stay up to date by frequenting our dedicated hub.