Ford Ranger Raptor teased, Mazda HCCI engine tested, Mercedes CLS spied: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Ford Ranger Raptor prototype Enlarge Photo

Ford has finally confirmed it's developing a Ranger Raptor. The high-performance mid-size pickup truck hasn't been confirmed for the United States, but we should see it considering the regular Ranger will be heading here.

Mazda is set to become the first automaker in the world with a car powered by a gasoline engine capable of spark-less ignition, and we’ve just tested a prototype. According to Mazda, the engine should match or exceed the efficiency of diesel engines but without many of the harmful emissions they produce.

Mercedes-Benz has been spotted testing its next-generation CLS. This will be the third generation of the swoopy sedan, though sadly it doesn’t seem as special now that many rivals have similar offerings. In fact, even Mercedes’ in-house tuner AMG is prepping a swoopy sedan of its own.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 Mazda 3 prototype first drive: can spark-less engines ignite our passions?

2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS spy shots and video

A Ford Ranger Raptor is coming

Honda CR-V Hybrid prototype goes green(er)

Jaguar the latest to commit to fully electrified lineup

2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid goes on sale in UK

Stunning Kia fastback concept previews next-gen Pro_cee’d compact

IIHS: Mid-size pickups crash well enough, lack advanced safety tech

Jaguar melds old with new for E-Type Zero electric sports car

9 things you should know about the 2018 Nissan Leaf