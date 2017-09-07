Bollinger plans a 4-door version of the coolest electric car you've never heard of





Bollinger B1 4-Door rendering Enlarge Photo

Bollinger already showed off its all-electric B1 sport utility truck, but now the electric truck builder has returned with the first sketches of a four-door version, and we're excited.

At the core of Bollinger is the desire to fill a niche in the electric vehicle space. That is a no-frills electric truck that is as capable as any fossil-fuel burning truck on the market today. Bollinger's B1 looked quite good in two-door guise, but the four-door version exudes just as much of a cool factor. Rober Bollinger, CEO and designer at Bollinger, said a four-door version was always planned and the proportions of the tough looking electric truck have been retained well.

The overall length of the Bollinger B1 grows to 159 inches and the wheelbase is extended to 114 inches. The two-door B1's wheelbase is 109 inches, for comparison. Bollinger says both the four- and two-door trucks will feature the same ground clearance (15.5 inches), wheel travel (plus or minus 5 inches) and approach and departure angles of 56 and 53 degrees, but the 4-door B1's breakover angle will be 31 degrees. Another benefit to the four-door B1 is an additional 6 cubic-feet of cargo volume over the two-door B1.

Like the two-door B1, the four-door B1 will be available with either a 60 kilowatt-hour or 100 kilowatt-hour battery pack with either 120 miles or 200 miles of range. On the performance front, its dual-motor setup will deliver 360 horsepower and 472 pound-feet of torque and it will be capable of towing 6,100 pounds.

Bollinger says engineering and production processes are still ongoing, but the B1 will be built in the United States. Deposits for the electric pickup will begin in early 2018 and deliveries are expected to occur a year and a half later.

