With reveal of new Griffith, let’s take a look at some past TVR greats

Follow Jeff Add to circle



TVR is nice British sports car brand that’s seen its fair share of ups and down.

In the more recent past, TVR was owned by Russian millionaire Nikolai Smolensky and he did very little with it. In 2013, a consortium led by entrepreneur Les Edgar took over the reins and set about developing a new generation of TVRs. The first of these new TVRs is the modern Griffith revealed on Friday.

For those readers uninitiated with the brand, enjoy this peek at a few TVR classics.

Up first we have a look at the previous Griffith. With the help from American muscle in the form of a Ford V-8, the Griffith was an incredibly fast little machine. It's very Shelby Cobra-esque in its own right, yet it never achieved the out-of-country notoriety that Shelby's own British-born V-8-fed beast earned.

Next comes the TVR Cerbera, which is the sort of TVR with which you're most likely to be familiar. Rover engines wound up under the swooping hoods of many a TVR in the late 1980s and the following decade, and the Cerbera made great use of turning its own V-8 mill into quite the power and noise producer.

TVR soon brought out the T350, which brings the engine size down a bit. A 3.6-liter inline-6 lives under the hood. The styling here is more subdued than some other cars you might know from the brand, but it works really well while still being recognizable as a product of the TVR family.

Finally, Edgar, who is current chairman of TVR, shows up to talk a bit about what's in store for the future. One interesting tidbit is that TVR is looking to take on the 24 Hours of Le Mans in one of the GT classes.