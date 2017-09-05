Porsche is prepping a purist 911 for regular production

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Porsche announced the 911 R for the 2016 model year and the enthusiast-minded folk all nodded their heads and let out a collective "sweet!" That sweetness was tempered, though, as we all know that limited-run Porsche cars are often sold before they're even announced. Plus the pricetag for this play space enters insane levels before the cars really go bonkers on the secondary market. Porsche is addressing this. According to Autocar, the automaker will build a purist-focused 911 and it's not going to be a low-volume special edition.

The 911 R provided the spark. Porsche research and development boss Michael Steiner told Autocar, "What we learned [from the 911 R] is that there are more and more customers who enjoy pure, fun-to-drive sports cars. Porsche always has some limited as well as unlimited sports cars. For pure sports cars, there’s no need for limitation.”



The Autocar report says Porsche is preparing a "purist" line for its 911, and these fun-to-drive machines will be offered as part of the standard production run. Big spenders will covet the GT3 RS, GT2 RS, and 911 R models of the world. The died-in-the-wool Porsche fanatics, however, will be the ones clamoring for simple, no nonsense, pure 911s.

There's no word yet on what these cars will entail or when they'll enter production. It's just Porsche top brass letting their devoted fans know that they're listening to the wishes of the many while still planning to deliver cars for the lucky few. If you want a 911 experience that might come closer to something that the older cars delivered, Porsche just might have something for you on a dealer lot in the very near future.

This purist 911 could come at the end of the 991.2 run or it could be part of the next-generation of the 911—which is just a year or two away—or it could find its way into both generations. We'll be interested to see how Porsche outfits and markets such a car, but you can be sure it will have a manual transmission.